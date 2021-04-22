Analysts Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce $31.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.57 million to $40.00 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $13.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 143.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $108.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.95 million, with estimates ranging from $48.50 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 63.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 71,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

