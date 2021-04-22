Analysts Expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to Announce $3.01 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) will report $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $2.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SNA traded up $4.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,632. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $111.71 and a twelve month high of $238.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

