Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,754 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 248,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,421,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

