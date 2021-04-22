Analysts Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCKT. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Hackett Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,456,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,345,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 427,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 50,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 251,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCKT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.07. 106,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,437. The company has a market cap of $516.13 million, a PE ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

