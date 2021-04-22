Analysts Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.44 Million

Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce $533.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.06 million to $538.90 million. Twilio posted sales of $364.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.44.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $370.20 on Thursday. Twilio has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.35 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 5,381.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 108.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

