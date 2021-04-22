Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

AEP opened at $89.35 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.