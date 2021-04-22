Analysts Issue Forecasts for Surgery Partners, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surgery Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

SGRY stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Surgery Partners by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.