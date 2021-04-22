Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 22nd (AAWW, ACVA, AMWL, ANGGF, APLS, BLDP, BTRS, DQ, DRE, DRNA)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 22nd:

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW). They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:ACVA). Stephens issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS). They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS). They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a sell rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL). They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIXAY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD). Raymond James issued a strong-buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Zijin Mining Group (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

