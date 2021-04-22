Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 22nd (ANTM, BBCP, CMG, ENPH, KMI, LRCX, NDAQ, NKE, PACW, PLRX)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 22nd:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $425.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $399.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $440.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $402.00 to $403.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $256.00 to $214.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $575.00 to $705.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $740.00 to $780.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $175.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $183.00 to $175.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $63.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $111.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $71.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $158.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

