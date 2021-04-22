Analysts Set Expectations for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGY. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.98.

NYSE:MGY opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,462,000 after buying an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after buying an additional 947,546 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $10,053,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 820,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

