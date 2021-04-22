Analysts Set Expectations for Northern Trust Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.