Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 22nd (ALGN, ALSMY, AN, BMWYY, CPLP, EQNR, ET, F, FSLR, HEI)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 22nd:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $683.00 target price on the stock.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $120.00 target price on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Wolfe Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Systemax Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a value added distributor and direct marketer of branded and private label industrial products in North America, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial. “

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and retailing of athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, casual and outdoor footwear. Also, it provides logistics services to footwear, apparel, and electronics industries; manufactures foamed cotton, as well as molding equipment; leases machinery and equipment; offers sub-contracting services for the manufacture of leather; provides management services; distributes licensed products; and manufactures chemical products for shoes. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. “

