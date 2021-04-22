Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Safehold (SAFE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) recently:

4/22/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/21/2021 – Safehold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/16/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/13/2021 – Safehold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/9/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/7/2021 – Safehold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

3/31/2021 – Safehold had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $112.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Safehold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of Safehold stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46 and a beta of -0.46.

Get Safehold Inc alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Safehold by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.