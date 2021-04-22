Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for HSBC (HSBA)

HSBC (LON: HSBA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/16/2021 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – HSBC had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – HSBC was given a new GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock.

Shares of HSBC stock traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 415.50 ($5.43). 19,179,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,234,754. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 429.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 392.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.86 billion and a PE ratio of 30.11. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

Get HSBC Holdings plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.