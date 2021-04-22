Analyzing MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) & Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and MassRoots’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 152.25 $25.31 million $0.09 3,586.22 MassRoots $20,000.00 527.32 -$34.27 million N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zoom Video Communications and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 3 10 14 0 2.41 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus price target of $426.40, suggesting a potential upside of 32.11%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than MassRoots.

Volatility and Risk

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MassRoots has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44% MassRoots N/A -64.31% 4,142,535.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats MassRoots on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers. It also offers Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; and Zoom Video Webinars enables users to conduct large-scale online events, such as town hall meetings, workshops, and marketing presentations. In addition, the company provides Zoom for Developers that allows developers to integrate its video, phone, chat, and content sharing into other applications, as well as manages Zoom accounts; and Zoom App Marketplace enhance developers to publish their apps. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has partnership with ServiceNow. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the cannabis industry in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace, as well as Web application. It also operates www.massroots.com/business, a business and adverting portal that enable companies to edit their profiles; distribute information to users; and view analytics, such as impressions, views, and clicks. MassRoots, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

