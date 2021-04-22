Analyzing Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) & Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Capstead Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Capstead Mortgage pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Capstead Mortgage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capstead Mortgage and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage -52.33% 11.77% 0.84% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 26.33% 11.88% 4.15%

Risk and Volatility

Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capstead Mortgage and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage $322.97 million 1.90 -$35.34 million $0.50 12.70 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 12.24 $18.96 million N/A N/A

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capstead Mortgage.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Capstead Mortgage on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

