Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.35. 2,210,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,367. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.95 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.78.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,435 shares in the company, valued at $106,027,295.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 9,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $739,341.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,494 shares of company stock worth $12,375,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

