Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 36,809 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,809 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,985,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,962,000 after acquiring an additional 498,597 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

CSCO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,656,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.86.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

