Andesa Financial Management Inc. Acquires 51,633 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 121.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,633 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 120,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of JPSE stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $43.22. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,330. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46.

