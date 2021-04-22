Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 0.74% of ESSA Bancorp worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ESSA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. 295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $165.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.49. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

ESSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.