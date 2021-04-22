Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after buying an additional 752,619 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,725,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 149,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 652,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,941,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of AIZ traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,292. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.75. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $156.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.