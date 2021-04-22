Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,350 shares of company stock worth $297,990. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.28. 58,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,515,160. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

