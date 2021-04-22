Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 7,002 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $212,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,281. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $192.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

