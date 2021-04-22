Andesa Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $98.63. 6,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

