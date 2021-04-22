Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7,775.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 123,467 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.26. 4,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,987. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21.

