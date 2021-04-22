Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after acquiring an additional 100,999 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $136.82. 4,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.58 and its 200-day moving average is $118.88. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.