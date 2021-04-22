Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,497. The company has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day moving average of $185.58. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

