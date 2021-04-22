Andesa Financial Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 2.8% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $142.20. 24,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,933. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $143.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

