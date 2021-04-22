Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 19,239 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 125.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 148,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 56,428 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter valued at $6,228,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter valued at $17,640,000.

VFVA traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.30. 10,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34.

