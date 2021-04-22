Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 20,431 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,142 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.0% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,254. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average of $142.21. The company has a market capitalization of $396.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,916,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

