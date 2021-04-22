Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GXTG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $691,000.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. 563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,497. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.

