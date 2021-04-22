Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 109.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,419 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,365,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,578,000 after purchasing an additional 234,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,910,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,812,000 after purchasing an additional 199,933 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,181,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,035,000 after purchasing an additional 134,758 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 502,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 92,045 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,425. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74.

