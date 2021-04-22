Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NXTG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.72. 26,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,245. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $75.56.

