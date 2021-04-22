Andesa Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,832,000 after buying an additional 457,153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $382.68. The stock had a trading volume of 223,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,694. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $384.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

