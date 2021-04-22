Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) versus PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Head to Head Comparison

Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Andrea Electronics alerts:

59.9% of PCTEL shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of PCTEL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Andrea Electronics and PCTEL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A PCTEL 0 0 1 0 3.00

PCTEL has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.13%. Given PCTEL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PCTEL is more favorable than Andrea Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Andrea Electronics and PCTEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andrea Electronics -44.49% N/A -57.25% PCTEL 4.22% 5.77% 4.78%

Risk & Volatility

Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCTEL has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andrea Electronics and PCTEL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andrea Electronics $1.89 million 2.20 -$550,000.00 N/A N/A PCTEL $90.62 million 1.36 $3.75 million $0.29 22.90

PCTEL has higher revenue and earnings than Andrea Electronics.

Summary

PCTEL beats Andrea Electronics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in high noise environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; PureAudio VST3 plug-in, a noise reduction and center channel focus VST3 plug-in for audio/video editing post-processing; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Pro Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, home automation products, Internet of Things digital assistants, TV set top boxes, audio and video recordings, robotics, and video surveillance. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and organizations to computer original equipment manufacturers, distributors of personal computers and communications equipment, software publishers, and industrial system integrators. Andrea Electronics Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT. It also offers radio frequency test and measurement products that enhance the performance of wireless networks with a focus on LTE, public safety, and 5G technologies. The company supplies its products to wireless equipment distributors, public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, and value-added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. PCTEL, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.