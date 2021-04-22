Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Angang Steel (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Angang Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of ANGGF remained flat at $$0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Angang Steel has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Angang Steel Company Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of steel products in the People's Republic of China. Its principal products include hot rolled sheets, medium and thick plates, cold rolled sheets, galvanized steel sheets, color coating plates, cold rolled silicon steel, heavy rails and sections, seamless steel pipes and wire rods, and other products.

