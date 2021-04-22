Anoncoin (ANC) Price Tops $0.0989 on Top Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0989 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $208,717.67 and approximately $124.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

