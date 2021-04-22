AnRKey X ($ANRX) Trading 35.3% Lower This Week

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $532,654.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002254 BTC.
  • Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.
  • Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00063840 BTC.
  • Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.62 or 0.00282489 BTC.
  • Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003845 BTC.
  • THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026698 BTC.
  • Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.90 or 0.01003579 BTC.
  • Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.48 or 0.00682939 BTC.
  • Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,972.86 or 1.00131920 BTC.
  • KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,283,948 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.