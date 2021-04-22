Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $399.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $399.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.39.

Shares of ANTM opened at $384.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $352.98 and a 200-day moving average of $319.35. Anthem has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $386.78. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Anthem by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 391,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,284 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

