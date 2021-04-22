Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANTM. Stephens decreased their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.39.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $384.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.35. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.78. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.34. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

