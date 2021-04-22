Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANTM. Stephens decreased their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.39.
Shares of Anthem stock opened at $384.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.35. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.78. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
