Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $450.00 at Truist

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

ANTM stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $380.65. 34,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $386.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.35. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

