Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $450.00 at Truist

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.
ANTM stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $380.65. 34,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $386.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.35. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.
In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.