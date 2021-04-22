Anyswap Price Reaches $2.52 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $47.02 million and $441,827.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00004882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.05 or 0.00282658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.09 or 0.00991092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.34 or 0.00674165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,452.04 or 0.99579195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

