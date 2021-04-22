AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Increased to $254.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

AON has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON opened at $233.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.83. AON has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $240.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.06 and a 200-day moving average of $214.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AON by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in AON by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in AON by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AON by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 0.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.