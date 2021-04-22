Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AIRC opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

