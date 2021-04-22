Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $58.47.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $847,991. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

