Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 182.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.47.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $58.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock worth $847,991. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

