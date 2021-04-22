Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.23.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of APO stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,391,000 after buying an additional 1,085,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $39,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

