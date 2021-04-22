Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,665 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 15.1% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.98. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.