Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 67,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 158,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 126,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 79,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

