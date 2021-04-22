Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 45,229 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

